Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma's body catches fire as she performs the first ever dangerous fire stunt of all seasons of the show

In the new promo of the show one can see how Aishwarya is performing one of the most dangerous stunts ever choreographed in all seasons of the show where literally a body catches fire as she does the stunt.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/23/2023 - 20:25
KHATRO KE KHILADI SEASON 13

MUMBAI:  Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In the previous episode we did see how Sheezan Khan got eliminated from the show due to health issues.

In the new promo of the show one can see how Aishwarya Sharma is seen performing the first ever dangerous fire stunt task that has happened for the first time in this season.

She is seen locked in chains and she needs to unlock herself and after a few minutes her body is set on fire and in spite of that she is calm and she does the stunt.

This is the first time ever that such a stunt is happening as in all other seasons, such stunts never happened.

All the contestants are shocked to see how Aishwarya is so calm and she is doing the stunt so well.

Well, there is no doubt that Aishwarya is one of the strong contestants of the show and she is seen as one of the potential finalists and winner of the show as she aces all the stunts.

This stunt is a must watch and its commendable the way Aishwarya has performed it.

Are you excited to see Aishwarya doing this stunt?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/23/2023 - 20:25

