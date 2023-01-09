Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Nyrraa Banerjee and Shiv Thakare get targeted by the contestants

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Now, in the new promo, one can see how Rohit is dividing contestants in two parts. One are the safe contestants and the other would have to perform the elimination stunt.

At first, the contestants say that it would be Shiv, to which the actor said that he has never given up a stunt because of fear. He might have lost the stunt because of timing, but otherwise, never.

Later, Arijit says that Nyra should be the one as she didn’t do the task last time. That’s when Archana expresses that it should be Shiv as Nyraa is her friend and she will support her till the end. She considers Nyrraa's journey better than Shiv.

Nyrraa defends herself and says that they are judging her on the basis of her water stunt and forgetting the other stunts she performed. She feels it's not fair.

Anjum seems to have got the maximum votes and is standing at the target position. She says to everyone that she is standing here as no one saw her journey and only judged her on basics of last week.

Well, it seems like there is a lot of difference happening in the show and there is tough competition.

