Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Shetty gets miffed with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

In the previous episode, we did see how Soundous Moufakir got eliminated from the show.

Now in the upcoming episode, Aishwarya will get a surprise from Rohit Shetty where she would get a chance to speak to her husband Neil where he will have a complaint that though she performs so well, everyone teases her and suggests that she has reached here by luck.

That’s when Rohit will tell him that he has been misinformed of a few things as nothing as such has happened and things are said in a fun way. Whenever he has said something, he has said it out of concern and well being. He looked miffed with both of them.

Well, but at the end, he would reveal that this is a prank done by Rohit and Neil and the expression on Aishwarya's face is worth the watch.

There is no doubt that Rohit Shetty keeps playing pranks on the contestants to ease their fear before performing a stunt.

