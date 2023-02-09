Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Shetty lashes out at Archana Gautam gives her an ultimatum to leave the show or to do the stunts

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has begun and the show is doing exceptionally well. In the new promo one can see Rohit Shetty lashing out at Archana, where he tells her that jokes and fun should be kept aside but when a stunt is ready she must do it.
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

The show has begun and the audience has given this season thumbs up. This time, all the contestants are going all out to give their best at the stunts.

Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja are the contestants of the show.

Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

In the new promo one can see Rohit Shetty lashing out at Archana, where he tells her that jokes and fun should be kept aside but when a stunt is ready she must do it.

He gets angry at her as she once again couldn’t complete a water stunt and he tells her that the entire team works hard to put a stunt together and then this is not fair that contestants don’t perform the stunt.

Rohit gives an ultimatum to Archana that either she performs the stunts or she quits the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see what would be Archana’s decision and will Rohit’s anger subside.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

 

 

 

