Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: What! Did Ruhi Chaturvedi return to India? Read on to know more

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 will begin soon. The contestants are going all out to ace the stunts and give their best. Ruhi Chaturvedi was the first one to get eliminated from the show.
Ruhi Chaturvedi

MUMBAI : Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and it's among the top 10 shows.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

Ruhi Chaturvedi is a well-known personality on television and she used to essay the role of Sherlyn.

The actress had been associated with the serial for five and a half years and has built a good fan following.

The actress quit the show for better opportunities and the fans do miss watching her on the show.

The actress recently took part in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and faced her fear by performing the stunts.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Has Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn bid adieu to Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya?

We had reported earlier that Ruhi Chaturvedi has been eliminated from the show as she couldn't get through the elimination round.
Seems like the actress is back in India as she recently posted a photo with her friend from her Miss India days and captioned it, saying “Miss India Reunion”.

Fans have speculated that the actress is back and they are disappointed that we wouldn’t get to see much of her in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She is back in India, which indicates that she is not going to enter the show as a wild card either.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited to watch Ruhi in the reality show.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : What! Is Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn back in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya?

 

 
 

