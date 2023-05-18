Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : What! Shiv Thakare reveals this shocking reason to never get married

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin soon and the contestants have flown down to South Africa to shoot for the show. Currently, we came across a video where Shiv reveals why he doesn’t want to get married.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI:  Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.
Later, he entered Bigg Boss Season 16 as a contestant on the show and played the game well. He emerged as one of the strongest contestants of the show.

His game was liked by the audience and was considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka had been a hot topic inside and outside the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is celebrated by everyone.

He was among the top two finalists and emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

He definitely didn’t win the trophy but won several hearts. Today, his fan following has reached heights.

(ALSO READ: Shiv Thakare gets a royal welcome in hometown after 'Bigg Boss 16')

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”, where he would be facing all his fears and acing the stunts.

The contestants have reached South Africa and they have begun shooting for the show. We can also witness how they are getting along with each other as they share the BTS pictures and videos on their social media accounts.

Now, we came across a video where one can see Shiv revealing this shocking reason for not getting married.

He says that “One women is equal to 100 wives and it’s very difficult to handle them. So, I don't want to marry. The only good thing is that Indians are loyal and marriages last for a lifetime".

Well, in the background, Daisy is heard telling all the Shiv fans that this is what he thinks about marriage. This has left his fans heartbroken.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare to collaborate for a project)

About Author

