Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Jiya Shankar to participate in the show?

MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

Dino James emerged as the winner whereas Arijit was the first runner up of the show.

One of the USPs of the show is the way Rohit Shetty hosts the show and encourages the contestants to perform the stunts and to face their fears.

As per sources, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Jiya Shankar has been offered the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

But if she comes on board she could be a good candidate for the show as she is quite brave and would ace all the stunts and face her fears.

Well, earlier the show was offered to Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar but he declined the offer.

Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Singh, Mannara Chopra, Samarath are the few names that are doing the rounds for being the contestants on the upcoming season.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo