Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Helly Shah to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of thirteen seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

Dino James emerged as the winner whereas Arijit was the first runner up of the show.

One of the USPs of the show is the way Rohit Shetty hosts the show and encourages the contestants to perform the stunts.

As per sources, Helly Shah has been offered the show and she might participate in the upcoming season.

If she comes on board she would be suitable for the show as she looks like someone strong who can ace all the stunts.

We had reported earlier that Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Singh, Mannara Chopra, Samarath are a few names that are being approached for the show.

During Bigg Boss Season 17 when Rohit Shetty entered the house he had given a stunt to the contestants and had selected Abhishek Kumar for the show, but the latest we know that he has declined the offer and the reason is still unknown.

This time the makers of the show have to be very careful as the last season was super successful so the standards are high.

It will be interesting to see who will be the contestants of the show.

