Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Helly Shah to participate in the show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the stunt based reality shows which is successful and is loved by the audience. The new season will begin anytime soon. As per sources, Helly Shah to be part of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 18:59
Helly

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of thirteen seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

Dino James emerged as the winner whereas Arijit was the first runner up of the show.

One of the USPs of the show is the way Rohit Shetty hosts the show and encourages the contestants to perform the stunts.

Also Read : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

As per sources, Helly Shah has been offered the show and she might participate in the upcoming season.

If she comes on board she would be suitable for the show as she looks like someone strong who can ace all the stunts.

We had reported earlier that Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Singh, Mannara Chopra, Samarath are a few names that are being approached for the show.

During Bigg Boss Season 17 when Rohit Shetty entered the house he had given a stunt to the contestants and had selected Abhishek Kumar for the show, but the latest we know that he has declined the offer and the reason is still unknown.

This time the makers of the show have to be very careful as the last season was super successful so the standards are high.

It will be interesting to see who will be the contestants of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Contestants have shifted to the jungle, Rohit Shetty to shoot the promo

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Mannara Chopra Bigg Boss Season 17 TellyChakkar Reality show Shoaib Ibrahim Abhishek Malhan Abhishek Kumar Manisha Rani Samarth Jurel Sanaya Irani Faisal Khan Jad Hadid Helly Shah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 18:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Upcoming movies April 2024: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Do Aur Do Pyaar and more exciting movies you should watch
MUMBAI : So March has ended and we got to watch some amazing movies, however, it’s not over yet as the month of April...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer gets UA certificate, here is the duration of the movie
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the movie was in...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress Alaya F strikes some stunning pose in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Actress Alaya F has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful acting and her sizzling looks,...
Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's film receives a U/A certificate from the CBFC
MUMBAI : The film Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, is scheduled to premiere on April 5th, and...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Helly Shah to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of...
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn starrer gets UA certification from CBFC, and here is the duration of the movie
MUMBAI : Movie Maidaan has been grabbing the attention on the fans ever since the trailer was out, the movie was also...
Recent Stories
Upcoming movies
Upcoming movies April 2024: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Do Aur Do Pyaar and more exciting movies you should watch
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Arjun Bijlani
“I think of my son’s playful expressions while playing the child-like Shiv” said Arjun Bijlani about the new layer to his character in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti
AYESHA KHAN
Ayesha Khan expresses her anguish against media houses for capturing actress in wrong angles
DOREE POSTER
Colors' Doree is all set to witness five gripping upcoming twists, read on
Meenakshi
Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh and Mrunali Shirke roped in for Varun Bathla directorial ‘Maa Beti’ - EXCLUSIVE
SHOAIB IBRAHIM
Shoaib Ibrahim reveals when he would go for his 'Umrah' and talks about his biggest fear
Shark Tank India 3
Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal offers 'Paisa Aur Lelo' as luxury copperware founders secure double their ask from all five sharks