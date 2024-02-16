Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 : Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim to participate in the upcoming season of the show?

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be beginning soon and the makers have already begun to approach the actors to be part of the show. Now as per sources, Shoaib Ibrahim has been offered the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 18:19
Shoaib

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

Dino James emerged as the winner of the show whereas Arijit was the first runner up of the show.

One of the USP of the show is the way Rohit Shetty hosts the show and encourages the contestants to perform the stunts and to face their fears.

Also Read :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma is the winner; read to know more

Now we had reported earlier that Rohit had entered the Bigg Boss Season 17 house just two days before the finale and had chosen Abhishek. But the actor had said that he will talk to his team and decide.

As per sources and reports Shoaib Ibrahim has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

If the news emerges to be true then this would be his second reality show post Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Well, it will be interesting to see Shoaib in the show as he would be a contender for the show. We are sure he would ace all the stunts in the show and face his fears.

Previously, names like Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan and Mannara Chopra were also approached for the show.

Do you want to see Shoaib in a reality show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma is the winner; read to know more

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Mannara Chopra Bigg Boss Season 17 TellyChakkar Reality show Shoaib Ibrahim Abhishek Malhan Abhishek Kumar Manisha Rani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 02/16/2024 - 18:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Danger! Reyansh saves Aradhana but Viren’s bullet hits Jay
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Dabangii: Woah! Arya and Yug have a unique encounter
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Jhanak: Woah! Bipasha is blamed for not doing work in the house and unable to maintain a balance
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Exclusive! Summer Camp actor Gaurav Sarathe roped in for Netflix series Maamla Legal Hai
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and...
Dhruv Tara: Heartfelt! Bijli gets hurt by Dhruv's actions
MUMBAI : The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Aww! Kunal and Vandana are closer than ever
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Shiva
Exclusive! Actor Shiva Rindani is all set to be seen in the movie Kesari Veer
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Surbhi
Wow! From Surbhi Chandna-Karan R Sharma to Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar, check out the Tv celebs who will tie the knot soon
INDIAN IDOL SEASON 14
Indian Idol Season 14 : Wow! The jugalbandi of Salman Ali and Vaibhav Gupta's performance leaves the judges stumped
Abhishek Malhan
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wah! Abhishek Malhan reveals that Manisha Rani will win the show the actress says “Have given my best”
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim’s performance along with wife Dipika Kakkar leaves the judges in tears
Dipika
Kya Baat Hai! Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim break silence on their second pregnancy in the most heart touching way
Sunny Leone
Must Read! “Sunny Leone is not 1% fake but there are stars who will buy Biryani for the whole set”, Nikhil Chinapa heaps praise for the actress while takes a dig at pretentious celebs