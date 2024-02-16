Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 : Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim to participate in the upcoming season of the show?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

Dino James emerged as the winner of the show whereas Arijit was the first runner up of the show.

One of the USP of the show is the way Rohit Shetty hosts the show and encourages the contestants to perform the stunts and to face their fears.

Also Read :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma is the winner; read to know more

Now we had reported earlier that Rohit had entered the Bigg Boss Season 17 house just two days before the finale and had chosen Abhishek. But the actor had said that he will talk to his team and decide.

As per sources and reports Shoaib Ibrahim has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

If the news emerges to be true then this would be his second reality show post Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Well, it will be interesting to see Shoaib in the show as he would be a contender for the show. We are sure he would ace all the stunts in the show and face his fears.

Previously, names like Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan and Mannara Chopra were also approached for the show.

Do you want to see Shoaib in a reality show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma is the winner; read to know more