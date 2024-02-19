Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 : What! Abhishek Kumar backs out of the show; Samarth Jurel joins

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most successful stunt based reality shows and soon the new season will begin in a few months. As per sources, Abhishek has left the show and Samrath will be joining the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 16:00
Abhishek

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs. It emerged as the number one reality show on television.

Dino James emerged as the winner whereas Arijit was the first runner up of the show.

One of the USPs of the show is the way Rohit Shetty hosts the show and encourages the contestants to perform the stunts and to face their fears.

Now we had reported earlier that Rohit had entered the Bigg Boss Season 17 house just two days before the finale and had chosen Abhishek. But the actor had said that he will talk to his team and decide.

As per reports and sources, Abhishek has backed out from the show and the reason is still unknown but the fans would have loved to see him on the show.

And now Samarth has been approached for the show and there could be a possibility that he might be doing the show as he has shown keen interest.

Well, there is no doubt that Samarth will be a great contestant for the show and it will be interesting to see him doing the stunts.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

