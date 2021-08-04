Khatron Ke Khiladi: Shocking! Friends turn foes as Shweta Tiwari and Divyanka Tripathi get into a heated argument with Vishal Aditya Singh

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers for a long time, and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season.

This is a show where a bunch of celebrities comes under one roof, perform dangerous stunts, and face their fears.

The host Rohit Shetty at times encourages and motivates them.

The show is back with a new season and fans are excited to watch the show. Some contestants are Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, and Mahak Chahal.

The new season has begun and is doing extremely well for itself. It is one of the top 10 shows in terms of TRPs.

The contestants are going all out and doing the stunts to keep themselves safe from the eliminations.

We came across a video where one can see Shwetha given a reality check to the boys, where she tells Rohit that Arjun wins the stunts in a matter of seconds, but in the next stunt, he goes to the elimination round.

She also tells Vishal Aditya Singh that he says that he will do the stunts but is the first to abort the task in this season.

Vishal in return tells her that the boys are stronger and are doing the tasks, and that’s something she cannot accept and that it is high time she does.

Divyanka joins the conversation and says that the girls are also strong and complete and give their best in the stunts.

Well, seems like the contestants are fighting it out, and the competition is getting tough.

