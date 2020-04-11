Khatron Ke Khiladi: Tejasswi Prakash shares a special bond with Karan Patel

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers for a long time and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season.

The show is currently airing season 10 and many celebrities are seen as contestants.

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the contestants on the show and is the most popular and adorable television actresses. She is known for portraying Ragini in Swaragini and Mishti in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Recently in an interview, the actress was asked about her bond with co-contestant Karan Patel, to which the actress said that he is like an elder brother to her, and she has never met anyone with such a good sense of humour.

She further stated that he is very supportive during every stunt that she did, and he has knowledge of a lot of things, from which you can learn a lot.

The actress has a lot of respect for the actor and also loves the way he dances. She considers him to be one of the best actors we have on television.

Seems like Karan Patel had a good vibe which each contestant on the show and everyone only has positive things to say about him.

The biggest USP of this show is that though it’s a competition, everyone gets along with each other, and encourages each one to complete the task.

We hope this brother-sister bond between Tejasswi and Karan always remains strong and intact.

For more news and updates from the world of Television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com