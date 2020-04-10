Khatron Ke Khiladi: When Karan Patel became the Gully Boy of television

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show that never fails to entertain the audience. It is an adventure-based reality show and the gripping episodes have been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, it features celebrities performing various stunts.

The show has always been about testing one's limits and as the show moves forward, it does see the contestants face their fear.

As we have seen in the previous episodes the contestants are having a tough time completing the stunts while some calls quit at times, some have a complete breakdown.

But all thanks to the host Rohit Shetty, who encourages the contestant to complete the stunts.

Amidst all this tough situation, the contests also know how to relax and have fun to keep their mind calmed.

We came across a video where you can see the contestants having some fun where you can see Karan Patel rapping to Apna Time Ayega from Gully Boy and the others join him.

On the other hand, Adaa Khan is seen saying that all the contestants are afraid as to what stunts will come ahead.

It’s good to see the contestants having a good time before there are thrown in a spot.

