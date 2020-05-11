Khatron Ke Khiladi: When Karan Singh Grover flirted with Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. The show is currently airing the 10th season and many celebrities are seen as contestants. The gripping episodes have kept the audience hooked to the TV screens.

It’s a stunt-based reality show and over the years it has become a brand on television. Bollywood mega superstar Akshay Kumar had lifted the curtains of the show by being the host for Season 1, 2 and 4.

As we all know that Season 3 was hosted by Bollywood mega superstar Priyanka Chopra.

In this season we had all the television we had many big names from the world of television and Bollywood participating on the show.

Karan Singh Grover, Shabir Ahluwalia, Dino Morea, Miland Soman, Terence Lewis, Rahul Dev, Cyrus, Angad Bedi etc.

Now we came across a video of Priyanka Chopra and Karan Singh Grover where the two are seen talking about the show. Where she asks him what is his take on the show the actor says, that they wouldn’t be able to shoot anything.

He further says that he hopes all the safety measures will work well to which Priyanka says that not worry they will look after his safety.

Well, the banter between the two is a funny one. Karan was out of the show at a very early stage and KumKum Bhagya’s Abhi aka Shabir Ahluwalia was the winner of the show.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, Simiksgfan, COLORS, VOOT)