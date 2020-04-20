Khatron Ke Khiladi: When Rohit Shetty disqualified Vikas Gupta

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers for a long time and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season.

The show is currently airing season 10 and many celebrities are seen as contestants.

The format of the show is where these contestants have to do a daredevil task, and almost put their lives to danger, but with all the precautions taken.

Now in the previous season, we had ace producer Vikas Gupta who participated on the show and was disqualified by the team and the Rohit for not following protocols.

We came across the same video when Rohit Shetty disqualified the producer and told him that the injections that he was taking before the physical stunts can cause damage to him and the other contestants. As it’s against the protocols of the show.

He further says that he should have informed the team and Rohit before taking it and since he didn’t, he has to disqualify him from the show.

Vikas is seen trying to explain things out but Rohit Shetty is in no mood to listen to anything and at one point loses his cool.

Post his eviction, Vikas, in an interview said that it was a mistake that he did the show, as the format doesn’t suit him. He also recommended not to do the show as it too risky for life.

Nevertheless, Vikas l had attempted all the tasks and had faced all his fears.

Today he is called the mastermind of television for his stint in the Bigg Boss house for the way he had played the game.

