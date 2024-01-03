From Khichdi to Mahabharat: Dialogues from TV shows which went on to achieve CULT STATUS!

MUMBAI : While there are some shows which go on to become massive hits and have a cult fan following, it is not just because of the scenes that the audience likes but dialogues that are very strong. There are some takia kalams or sentences that have made a special place in the hearts of the audience.

Along with the exciting drama, there are some dialogues which have etched in our minds for long now.

Take a look:

Main Samay Hoon..! - Mahabharat

This dialogue from the epic saga is something which has been a part of every 90’s kids’ life!

Daya.. Darwaaza tod do! - CID

This dialogue was patented in the investigative show with Shivaji Satam mouthing those interesting lines.

Monisha, beta, that's so categorically middle class! - Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

This is one of the most cult comedies of the 90’s era and while the audience still watches it on digital platforms, there is a demand for yet another season as the audience cannot have enough of it.

Praful...tu toh Gadha hai.. Gadha.. – Khichdi

Khichdi went on to become another show which has an immense fan following. This dialogue is there on every person’s name even after years of the show going off-air. There are viral videos which still circulate composed of comedy scenes from the show.

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!







