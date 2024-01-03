From Khichdi to Mahabharat: Dialogues from TV shows which went on to achieve CULT STATUS!

There are some takia kalams or sentences that have made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Take a look…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 17:32
Khichdi

MUMBAI : While there are some shows which go on to become massive hits and have a cult fan following, it is not just because of the scenes that the audience likes but dialogues that are very strong. There are some takia kalams or sentences that have made a special place in the hearts of the audience.   

Along with the exciting drama, there are some dialogues which have etched in our minds for long now. 

(Also Read: Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupamaa, To Recreate Her Famous Dialogue "Tumhe Usse Kya" With Remo Dsouza In the Star Plus' 7th season of Dance Plus, Dance+ Pro?

Take a look:

Main Samay Hoon..!  - Mahabharat

This dialogue from the epic saga is something which has been a part of every 90’s kids’ life!

Daya.. Darwaaza tod do! - CID

This dialogue was patented in the investigative show with Shivaji Satam mouthing those interesting lines.

Monisha, beta, that's so categorically middle class! -  Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

This is one of the most cult comedies of the 90’s era and while the audience still watches it on digital platforms, there is a demand for yet another season as the audience cannot have enough of it.

Praful...tu toh Gadha hai.. Gadha.. – Khichdi

Khichdi went on to become another show which has an immense fan following. This dialogue is there on every person’s name even after years of the show going off-air. There are viral videos which still circulate composed of comedy scenes from the show. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! Akshay Oberoi on what he learnt from Hrithik Roshan, “I learnt relentless practice; whether it’s a dance step or a dialogue, he keeps practicing”

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!


 
 
 

Mahabharat TellyChakkar TV news CID Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Khichdi comedy scenes
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 17:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Laapataa Ladies Twitter review: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's presentation is getting a big thumbs up
MUMBAI: Kiran Rao is one of Hindi film industry's most respected personalities who has been involved in the filmmaking...
From Khichdi to Mahabharat: Dialogues from TV shows which went on to achieve CULT STATUS!
MUMBAI : While there are some shows which go on to become massive hits and have a cult fan following, it is not just...
Surbhi Chandna's wedding celebration: Ishqbaaaz star dazzles with pre-sangeet dance, Joined by Shrenu Parikh and Kunal Jaisingh at Chomu palace
MUMBAI:Surabhi Chandna, a well-known TV actress, and her longtime partner Karan Sharma are scheduled to get married in...
Mehndi Wala Ghar Spoiler: Mauli talks about sending Mini away, Rahul wants Mini to be happy
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar' is a family drama about the Agrawal family of Ujjain,...
Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant wedding: Meet the bride's father Viren Merchant who began his business even before he got his college degree
MUMBAI :Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a...
Vanshaj SPOILER: Yukti gets accused of being involved in Mahajan’s failed deadly plan
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
Aamir
Laapataa Ladies Twitter review: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's presentation is getting a big thumbs up
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Surbhi
Surbhi Chandna's wedding celebration: Ishqbaaaz star dazzles with pre-sangeet dance, Joined by Shrenu Parikh and Kunal Jaisingh at Chomu palace
Vijayendra
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar give a spin to the ‘Chapak’ reel, clock 10 million on social media
Aangan
Aangan Aapno Ka cast bonds over Biryani, sugar free cake and other delicious potluck items
Mangal Lakshmi
Mangal Lakshmi: ‘The only way to manage acting, dancing and vlogging is by working hard, sleeping less’, shares Deepika Singh Goyal
1
Dalchini: Paras Randhawa and the entire team rejoices as the show completes 100 episodes
Surbhi-Karan
Surbhi Chandna chooses Tuxedo Night instead of traditional sangeet post wedding