Kinshuk Mahajan gets emotional as he says his final goodbye to the show, says “Gombi has been really close to my heart and one of the most special characters that I have portrayed”

The new promo released and the new cast is taking over. The original cast has finally said adieu to the show as they wrapped up shooting yesterday and shot their final scenes.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 21:04
Kinshuk

MUMBAI:  The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. 

We exclusively broke the news that Pandya Store would be taking a leap.

The new promo released and the new cast is taking over. The original cast has finally said adieu to the show, as they wrapped up shooting yesterday and shot their final scenes.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Sad! Chiku misses Dhara and the Pandya house

We previously told you that The Pandya Store is all set to take a fifteen-year leap. Priyanshi Yadav will play the new lead in the show. The makers of the show recently dropped the Generation Leap promo, where it can be seen that the character of grown-up Natasha is introduced in the family as someone who will carry forward the legacy of Pandya Store.

But before that, the original cast got so emotional on the last day, Shiny Doshi who played Dhara on the show, burst into tears while hugging Alice Kaushik, and then Kanwar Dhillon.

And almost all of the cast had posted their goodbyes to the show, except for Kinshul Mahajan. Well, Kinshuk finally took to Instagram to write an emotional Goodbye to Pandya Store and to Gombi, he said, “This two n a half year long journey has been very special..Gombi has been really close to my heart and one of the most special characters that I have portrayed.”. Check out the whole post here:

 

 

Kinshuk has definitely put everyone's emotions into words, all of those who are to leave the show.  

While Kanwar was joking, the Pandya family will actually be shown dead post the leap and that’s when Chutki will take over the Pandya store with Suman’s help.

Will you miss the OG Pandyas on the show ?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Priyanshi Yadav To Play The New Lead In StarPlus Show Pandya Store Post Leap, Shares Her Excitement For It

Maira Dharti Mehra Prerna Pandya Store off-air Pandya Store Gautam Dhara Shiva Raavi Rishita Shiny Doshi Kinshuk Mahajan Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 21:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Popular Star Plus show Faltu going off-air, check out the deets inside.
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has impressed the viewers with its interesting and...
Wow! Are Aradhana and Reyansh the new IT couple on TV right now? Fans credit Kushal and Shivangi’s chemistry for it, read more
MUMBAI:  Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new...
Pandya Store: Terrible! Pandya family to die a horrific death, get crushed under a building?
MUMBAI:  The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Kinshuk Mahajan gets emotional as he says his final goodbye to the show, says “Gombi has been really close to my heart and one of the most special characters that I have portrayed”
MUMBAI:  The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Anupamaa : Shocking! Malti Devi keeps this shocking condition in front of Anupama in order to forgive her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Hilarious! Throwback to the time Katrina Kaif ran after Akshay Kumar to beat him up, fans react
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar were once one of the most loved on-screen pairs of Bollywood with multiple hits...
Recent Stories
AKSHAY KUMAR
Hilarious! Throwback to the time Katrina Kaif ran after Akshay Kumar to beat him up, fans react
Latest Video
Related Stories
Faltu
Exclusive! Popular Star Plus show Faltu going off-air, check out the deets inside.
Barsatein
Wow! Are Aradhana and Reyansh the new IT couple on TV right now? Fans credit Kushal and Shivangi’s chemistry for it, read more
KHATRON KE KHILADI
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Daisy Shah gets targeted by the contestants for this shocking reason
OMG! Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan’s original cast reunites for a Major Celebration but some where mising! Read More!
OMG! Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan’s original cast reunites for a major celebration, where some were noticed missing, read more
Sheetal
Exclusive! “I had to work on my language a lot initially”, Sheetal Tiwari talks about working on two shows, her different characters, and more!
Rupali
Kya Baat Hai! Fans go gaga over Rupali Ganguly’s performance in Anupama, starts trending over twitter