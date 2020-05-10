Kinshuk Mahajan patiently waited for two months for his track to begin in Bidaai: Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI: The outbreak of deadly coronavirus has made the world come to a standstill. The entertainment industry too, has suffered immensely and the shoots of all the current shows have been stopped. This, however, has paved the way for many old cults shows re-running on various channels.

One of the blockbusters shows on Star Plus’ Sapna Babul Ka…. Bidaai has also made a comeback on the Television. TellyChakkar.com connected with the Producer of the show Mr. Shahi and in a candid conversation with us, he shared interesting anecdotes about his shows which we would provide to our readers in several articles. (Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/rajan-shahi-reveals-how-sara-khan-was-cast-sapna-babul-ka-bidaai-200423 )

On casting Kinshuk Mahajan as Ranvir in the show, Rajan Shahi said, “I had met Kinshuk a couple of times and I was convinced that he would fit the bill as Ranvir Rajvansh. But his track was supposed to begin a little later in the show. He was initially losing out on patience, but then I explained to him that his track would begin later but the show will give him a different perspective and thus he was convinced and waited for around two months patiently for his track to kick start”.

