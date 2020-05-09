Kishwer Merchantt chooses Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan over Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Kishwer Merchantt has been in the showbiz world for a very long time now. The actress has been a part of many popular shows like Shaktimaan, Hip Hip Hurray, Piya Ka Ghar, Haatim, Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, and the latest one Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Kishwer has portrayed various kinds of roles in all her shows. In fact, the actress never finds experimenting with her characters and makes sure to impress everyone with her onscreen presence.

During her recent live chat session with Tellychakkar, Kishwer reminisced her old memories from her shows and got candid about many other things.

The actress spoke in length about her show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan where she played the role of Nyonika Malhotra. The actress was a part of the show for 4 hours. Kishwer feels that the show and the character are extremely special for her.

In fact, Kishwer who was last seen as Dr. Nishi Sippy in Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum also recevied several accolades from the viewers.

When Kishwer was asked to choose between Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, the actress was quick to choose KYY as she feels that her character had something essence which makes it extremely special.

Same goes with her role in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum where her character changed from positive to negative.

But it seems Kishwer truly enjoyed playing her role in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan.

