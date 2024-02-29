Kishwer Merchantt mourns the loss of her pet dog Pepsi; says ‘Left a terrible void in…’

MUMBAI: Kishwer Merchantt is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. She has worked extremely hard and come up a long way in her career.

Kishwer wanted to become an airhostess for she loved travelling, however, she did not like studying and participated in a ramp show which gave her the confidence to participate more. She mentioned that she usually says that her first show was Hip Hip Hurray and not Shaktiman as she did not look too great according to her.

Speaking about her personal life, Kishwer started dating Suyyash Rai in 2011 and tied the knot in 2016. They took adequate time to understand and know each other. The couple is quite romantic. Suyyash sings songs for Kish, and she spends time with him by watching films, cuddling, and going out for dinners.

The adorable couple delivered their first child Nirvair Rai in 2021 and is enjoying parenthood. Kishwer is a dog lover and had a pet called Pepsi. Her pet passed away recently and Kishwer took to her social media handle to share a long post on how much she will miss him.

She mentioned that she took him to the hospital yesterday and at that time she did not know that she would be seeing him for the last time and that there is a terrible void left within the entire family. She also mentioned the last look which they shared.

Take a look:

May God give strength to Kishwer and her family.