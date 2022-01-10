Oh No: Kishwer Merchantt reveals how her baby boy is recovering from covid - 19

MUMBAI: Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai are one of the most loved couples in Telly Town.

The two recently turned parents however, Kishwer recently took to social media to share how their little munchkin contracted COVID- 19.

Kishwer applauded Suyyash's efforts on how he taken care of the situation and added, "@suyyashrai has been the best partner one could ever get , thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease .He helped with everything, making breakfast for Sangeeta and Sid to massaging my back , wiping my tears , staying up with me , letting me rest while he would take care of bunny, entertain him when he would get cranky , put him to sleep and at he same time wash utensils and taking care of batuk and pablo ..I am so proud of him today for the person he is and has become .. glad I met you today 11 years back and got married to you."

Credit: TOI