KKK contestants Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Tejaswi Prakash and Dharmesh REUNITE!

MUMBAI: Colors’ adventurous stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi has received a great response from the masses across seasons. It has had bumper ratings on the TRP charts too. Apart from nail-biting stunts and keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats, the show also provides oodles of entertainment.

The credit for the same goes to the host, Rohit Shetty and the popular celebrities who not only entertain us by attempting daredevil stunts.

Like the previous season, the 13th installment is equally loved by masses. With the entire globe’s population being quarantined to fight against Coronavirus, people are spending time at home and are connected with their close friends via video calls. The situation is no different for the contestants too as recently, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Tejaswi Prakash and Dharmesh reunited through a video conference call.

Look at the smiles on their faces!