KL Rahul says we can't take life for granted; check post

MUMBAI: Popular cricketer KL Rahul, who was seen in filmmaker-producer Karan Johar’s famous talk show Koffee with Karan, is quite active on social media. He often shares pictures that are a visual delight.

The handsome lad has yet again shared a stylish picture of himself, but the caption that he wrote has a strong message. Considering the present scenario, his caption is noteworthy. As we know, the entire world has come to a standstill owing to coronavirus outbreak. The rising cases have left everyone worried. To deal with the crisis situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the nation-wide-lockdown for 21 days. So, considering the gravity of situation, it is important that people take safety measures and stay home.

Now, coming to KL Rahul’s caption, he wrote beside his picture, “Life is a blessing we can't take for granted. So make today count, reflect, be grateful for life and your loved ones.” We couldn’t agree more with him.

Check out his stylish look and noteworthy caption here:

