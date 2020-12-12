Krunal Pandit joins Sphere Origins’ next

MUMBAI: Here we are back with another exciting update from an upcoming TV show!

TellyChakkar broke the news about Sphere Origins coming up with a new on Star Bharat and it will star Kinshuk Mahajan in the lead role opposite Shiny Doshi.

Now, we hear that actor Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Krunal Pandit who is also known for his stint in Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai, has joined the cast to play an important character.

As reported by us earlier, the makers are also in talks with Kanwar Dhillon to play the younger brother's role in the show.

We could not get through Krunal for a comment.

Sphere Origins recently produced Internet Wala Love on Colors which also featured Kanwar Dhillion in the show.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments.