Krushna Abhishek clarifies his love-hate equation with uncle Govinda says, “sooner or later we will be back together…”

He ruled the television screens with his performance as Sapna in one of the most successful comedy shows on television, The Kapil Sharma Show.
MUMBAI : Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication. Although he began his showbiz journey with movies, he has earned a lot of fame and respect on TV. He ruled the television screens with his performance as Sapna in one of the most successful comedy shows on television, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also Read- Shocking! Krushna Abhishek is not doing The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming season; this is what he said

Currently Krushna is hosting OMG Yeh Mera India. Talking about getting over his failures he said, “I remember, I couldn’t even talk properly in English. I polished myself and never took anything for granted. I didn’t want to be the person, who gets success and then vanishes from the screen. I want to continue entertaining the world all my life. I don’t want to be satisfied and believe in pushing the boundary.”

Speaking of reuniting with his uncle Govinda he said, “He is my mama and I know sooner or later we will be back together. I always believe that blood is thicker than water and it has the power to reunite us.” He further stated, “Once I was out shopping when the shopkeeper told me that Govinda mama was just there. So I called him and I saw him. Then like in a film scene, I actually ran in slow motion toward him. And then my maami (Govinda’s wife) came in that very moment,” he shared with a laugh. Krushna then added that she is like his mother, who brought him up and thus has full right to be angry with him. “I have stayed with them for eight-nine years. They are my family and I am sure everything will be fine someday.”

Also Read- This is what comedian Krushna Abhishek has to say about the court's judgement about not using Amitabh Bachchan’s vocie and pictures without his consent, Read on to Know

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- indianexpress 


 

