Shocking! Krushna Abhishek is not doing The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming season; this is what he said

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular and loved comedy shows. The makers leave no stone unturned to entertain the viewers.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 20:40
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular and loved comedy shows. The makers leave no stone unturned to entertain the viewers.

Fans are excited as the show is all set to return to the television screens with a new season and the entire cast and crew shot for a promo recently. Host Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh shared pictures and a video from the promo shoot.

While Archana gave a sneak peek of the behind the scenes, Kapil Sharma revealed his new look. However, there is sad news for the fans of the show and Krushna Abhishek. The actor, who made a mark on the show as 'Sapna', won't be part of The Kapil Sharma Show's upcoming season. Yes, you read that right! The actor-comedian confirmed the news to ETimes TV that he is no longer a part of the upcoming season.

For the uninitiated, Krushna played multiple characters on The Kapil Sharma Show. From playing Jackie Dada, Dharmendra to Sapna, Krushna entertained fans each time he came on the screens. His character Sapna's unique massage was one of the highlights of the show and fans, viewers and guests waited for his gags.

Krushna joined the team after Sunil Grover left the show and in no time, he became synonymous with The Kapil Sharma Show. There is no official confirmation with the channel and the production house yet on the same. However, Krushna has shared that he won't be doing the new season of TKSS.

CREDIT:  ETIMES TV

