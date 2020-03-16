WHAT! Netizens compare Kapil Sharma to Ranveer Singh for his recent appearance in a fashion show, details inside

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is the talk of the town of late. It is for his striking transformation and recently for his ramp walk for a charity event. Kapil Sharma is soon going to make a comeback with his popular comedy TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show. And for that, he underwent a drastic transformation. He's making waves (read noise) a lot in the news and for the same.

Just last night, Kapil Sharma walked the ramp at an event in his super stylish avatar. He wore an oversized jacket which he paired with embellished pants. His look surprised everyone. Netizens are comparing him with Ranveer Singh. Kapil is being called Ranveer's cheap copy and whatnot. Social media is really a nasty place.

Instead of celebrating Kapil's transformation and attempt that something new, netizens are trolling him for his look. It's unusual for Kapil, yes, but he is indeed pulling it off well, too, no?

Kapil took to his Instagram and shared his brand-new look which is making his fans go bonkers and how along with the announcement of the new season of his popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show, while fans cannot contain their excitement Kapil is back with his show they are finding it very hard to digest this new look of Kapil Sharma.

Credit: BollywoodLife