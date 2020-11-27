Krushna Abhishek reveals the kind of movies he would like to do

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities of television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication.

Currently, he is ruling the television screens with his performance as Sapna in of the most successful shows of television, The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna is also a part of the film industry, where he has been part of blockbuster movies like Bol Bachchan and Entertainment.

We came across a throwback video of when TellyChakkar had gotten in touch with Krushna and he had revealed what type of movies he would like to do.

In the video, Krushna tells that he would love to do a thriller movie, especially like a role in Humraaz, as he is the biggest fan of directors Abbas-Mustan.

He also said that he doesn’t want to do only comedy movies as he is not a comedian but an actor who does comedy movies. His wish is that to do a horror or thriller movie.

Today, Krushna is a big name on television, and at times, the audiences love his performance and comic timing better than that of Kapil Sharma.

The actor has a massive fan following, and his fans shower a lot of love and support on him.

