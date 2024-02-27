Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi actor Zaan Khan shares a captivating new promo of the show; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment. Sony Tv is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show. With successful shows like Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, Katha Ankahee, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka which have been loved by audiences. Now the channel has come up with a new show titled Kuch Reet Jagat Ki starring Meera Deosthale And Zaan Khan in lead roles.

The show revolves around a pertinent issue plaguing modern society – dowry. Shedding light on the protagonist’s fight against this social evil, the narrative unfolds. Actor Zaan Khan who plays the role of Naren in the show has been winning the hearts of fans with his performances. The actor has a huge fan base and keeps shares interesting anecdotes from his projects.

Zaan has now shared an interesting new promo of the show where Naren comes to Nandini’s house and promises to marry her. She meanwhile says that certain traditions become their weakness. Seems like Nandini is falling for Naren! Check out the promo video here;

