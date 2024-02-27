Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi actor Zaan Khan shares a captivating new promo of the show; WATCH VIDEO

The show revolves around a pertinent issue plaguing modern society – dowry. Shedding light on the protagonist’s fight against this social evil, the narrative unfolds.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 17:19
Zaan Khan

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment. Sony Tv  is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show. With successful shows like Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, Katha Ankahee, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka which have been loved by audiences. Now the channel has come up with a new show titled Kuch Reet Jagat Ki starring Meera Deosthale And Zaan Khan in lead roles.

Also Read: Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma joins Dharmesh Vyas in Hat’s Off Productions’ next for Sony TV

The show revolves around a pertinent issue plaguing modern society – dowry. Shedding light on the protagonist’s fight against this social evil, the narrative unfolds. Actor Zaan Khan who plays the role of Naren in the show has been winning the hearts of fans with his performances. The actor has a huge fan base and keeps shares interesting anecdotes from his projects. 

Zaan has now shared an interesting new promo of the show where Naren comes to Nandini’s house and promises to marry her. She meanwhile says that certain traditions become their weakness. Seems like Nandini is falling for Naren! Check out the promo video here;

Also Read:   Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma joins Dharmesh Vyas in Hat’s Off Productions’ next for Sony TV

What are your thoughts on the promo video? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

TellyChakkar Hats Off Productions Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi Mausam Dubey Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev Fredrick Titli Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Rajesh Sharma Dharmesh Vyas Parampara Hasratein Saarthi Bandini Sanskar Laxmi Pandya Store Wagle Ki Duniya Zaan Khan Meera Deosthale Jia Sheth
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 17:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhanak Spoiler: Jhanak saves Dadu Bhai’s life
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Vanshaj SPOILER: Srishti asks Neel to spy on Yukti
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla celebrate their twin girls’ 3 months birthday, check out their adorable pictures
MUMBAI :Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi irked to witness Armaan and Abhira's romantic Grihapravesh
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad's kidnapping by a mysterious girl
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Beyhadh to Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai; TV shows that are popular without being saas-bahu soaps
MUMBAI:Kitchen politics, at one time, ruled the television screens. A good bahu who is troubled by her mother-in-law...
Recent Stories
dunki poster
World Bank’s Mamta Murthi praises Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, says, "It really drives home the messages on migration refugees and societies"
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rubina
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla celebrate their twin girls’ 3 months birthday, check out their adorable pictures
Ayesha
Siddharth Bodke and Titeeksha Tawde wedding: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh shares a special glimpse of their marriage
Mangal Lakshmi
Mangal Lakshmi: ‘THIS’ behind-the-scenes glimpse of Deepika Singh is sure to win your hearts!
Kanwar
Udne Ki Aasha: Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora’s BTS moment from the set is a visual treat!
Yashashri
Dabangii actress Yashashri Masurkar reminisces her days from THIS show as she shares a nostalgic picture
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Must Read! Top 5 reasons which make the show a MASALA ENTERTAINER