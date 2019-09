MUMBAI: The popular soap of ZEE TV, Kumkum Bhagya is bringing ahead a grand galore to celebrate Maha utsav of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Abhi and the Mehras plan for a dhamakedaar celebration to welcome Ganpati Bappa, but it seems like destiny has other plans for Abhi.

Abhi thus gets an invitation from Prachi's mother Anuradha that he decides to finally meet her.

Abhi accepts the invitation of Prachi as he himself wants to meet her mother and thank her for everything.

Meanwhile, Pragya also plans to meet Abhi during Ganpati Utsav, unaware of Mr Mehra being Abhi only.

The maha utsav sees the get-together of Mehra family and Pragya-Prachi.

However, Prachi is still unaware of Abhi and Pragya being her parents only.