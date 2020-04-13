Kumkum Bhagya actor turns full-time doctor

MUMBAI: The entire world is under the threat of Coronavirus. With the number of infected patients and deaths due to this virus increasing by each passing day, the future just seems to be dark as of now. Meanwhile, people are doing their best to help each other in such tough times. Especially celebrities. From donations to opening up their offices to make quarantine space, stars are extending a helping hand in times of Coronavirus. TV actor Ashish Gokhale has gone a step ahead though. The Kumkum Bhagywa actor who holds a doctor's degree is now being a doctor 24/7 and helping the patient.

Dr Ashish Gokhale is a trained physician and is currently practicing his learnt skills in order to be of some help in this situation. In an interview with PTI, Ashish said, 'Before lockdown I would go for shoots during day time and in the night I come to a multi-speciality hospital. I last shot for a TV show on March 14. I miss being on sets, the moment between ‘roll camera and action’ was magical. But I am in the role of Dr Ashish now. I don’t have to take effort to be in this role. I have learnt it for five-and-half years and done practice too. Because of the coronavirus, I am into this 24x7. I want to save people. I want to help in curing this virus.'

The actor also spoke about how doctors are not treated well because of the notion that they cheat people in order to make money. Dr Ashish said, 'Doctors are real heroes. They are the front workers today, they are risking their lives. Now the doctor is God. I remember whenever I would introduce myself as Dr Ashish, people would say not-so-good things about doctors. There is an opinion that doctors fool patients to undergo several tests just for money. It was a thankless job. After a few days when everything is sorted, doctors will again be treated the way they were earlier.'

Credits: SpotboyE