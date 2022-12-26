Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya see a decline in ratings, THIS can be a reason, deets inside

MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

On the other hand, Kundali Bhagya is also produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one of the most favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. However, Shakti Arora entered the show recently and plays the part of Karan/Arjun, who has returned for revenge.

The two shows have really grabbed a lot of attention from the viewers but it’s been a while since these are not working well on the BARC and have seen a decline in it’s viewership.

What can be the reason you ask? Well it’s a little complicated.

Starting with Kumkum Bhagya where the love story of Ranbir and Prachi has always seen a lot of ups and downs. Entry of Sid brought in a lot of complications and confusions which the viewers witnessed with the episodes that came later and we must say that it was really CONFUSING. The storyline was all over the place and at one point it felt as if the writers themselves were caught up in the confusion and had no way to come out of it. Who is marrying whom?

Does Prachi love Ranbir? Yes. Does Ranbir love Prachi? Yes. Then why is Prachi marrying Sid? No idea.

See? Too complicated. The audience only enjoyed the emotional roller-coaster till the time it made sense to them. The moment they realized that the track was being stretched, they lost interest. However, with the way things are going on in the show currently, it seems that the viewers will finally start watching it again as things are starting to look better with Ranbir exposing Rhea in front of everyone.

Now talking about Kundali Bhagya, a show that saw a slight downfall after Shakti Arora’s entry even though the actor really carried the role well.

There’s no denying that Shakti is a great actor and pairs well with Shraddha Arya. However, fans are fans and they are going through a hard time digesting the change. The audience witnessed how Shakti entered as Arjun, hiding his real identity as he wanted to take revenge from Preeta and Rishabh due to a big misunderstanding.

The track was still being appreciated by a lot of viewers but then the audience could not see the track ending and Arjun revealing himself as for them, the favourite part of the show was the sweet and playful chemistry between Preeta and Karan.

Finally, their wish is going to be true because Karan has finally revealed his true identity and Preeta now knows the truth...not the entire truth though but let’s give them some time now.

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.

How do you feel about the current track of the shows?

