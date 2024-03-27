Kumkum Bhagya cast members Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Sriti Jha and more reunite for a fun get-together

MUMBAI: Most people think that when a project finishes, relationships, friendships, and bonds go. On the other hand, even when the majority of them leave the show, the Kumkum Bhagya cast repeatedly shows off their close friendships. The show's Meera character, Ashlesha Sawant, posted some behind-the-scenes pictures from her reunion with fellow cast members on Instagram.

Ashlesha Sawant, aka Meera of Kumkum Bhagya, shared a glimpse from her recent reunion with Kumkum Bhagya actors on social media. In the pictures, the cool gang posed as they seemed to enjoy each others' company. The image has actors like Mugdha Chaphekar, Aparna Mishra, Krishna Kaul, Ashlesha Sawant, and Sandeep Baswana enjoying a fun time together.

Ashlesha captioned the pictures as, "Happy Smurfs @itisriti @mugdha.chaphekar @baswanasandeep @kaul_me @appy__77 #makingmemories."

As soon as Ashlesha dropped the pictures, the co-actors from the pictures posted their comments on the same. Mugdha Chaphekar wrote "US" with a heart-shaped emoji, while Sriti Jha commented using heart emojis. Krishna Kaul wrote, "Always happy with all of you."

Mugdha Chaphekar recently celebrated her birthday and was showered with affection by her fellow actors. With a lovely post, Sriti Jha wished her a happy birthday. She shared memories with Chaphekar and wrote, "Here's to always picking up where we left like we never left at all… Happy Birthday @mugdha.chaphekar. Here's wishing you a year full of the kind of calm crazy you prefer. Baaki baatein pyaar ki kishton me tum tak pohchaati rahungi saal bhar."

Krishna Kaul wrote, "Best part of our friendship is that we've lived through everything. Here's to 5 years and counting!! You're the best co-actor I could've asked for. Prachi to my Pranbir, Love you my slightly better half."

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia portrayed the lead roles in Kumkum Bhagya for many years. The pair left the show after a generational shift, making room for Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul to assume the roles of Prachi and Ranbir.

With the addition of actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma, the program has once again taken a generation leap. Krishna and Mugdha are still involved in Kumkum Bhagya in the interim.

Credit- Pinkvilla