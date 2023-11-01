Kumkum Bhagya headed for a Valentine’s Day track?

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting BTS updates from your favorite show. We are always at the forefront of delivering tv news from your favorite shows. Mugdha Chaphekar got scared of Dolly Sohi on the sets of the show!
Kumkum Bhagya headed for a Valentine’s Day track?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities Now, we are here with another update from Kumkum Bhagya. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Also read: Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi got scared by This actor on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, read to know the incident

We know how much our audience likes to know about what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and even enjoy the little tidbits that the actors share from their personal lives.

Kumkum Bhagya is one such show that has been entertaining the audience for a long time now and they love to watch the plot unfold and follow the show through every twist and turn.

Now, we recently came across a post close to Kumkum Bhagya.

Mugdha Chaphekar aka Prachi shared a story from what seems like the set of the show and that has put us in a tizzy over the upcoming track.

We know that Rhea gave her statement in favour of Ranbir and Prachi and it will be very interesting to see what happens ahead!

Meanwhile, check out the post here!

Do tell us in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Kumkum Bhagya, Previously, Ranbir and Prachi are ready to live their lives happily together with everyone's blessings. Even Pallavi accepts Prachi and arranges a surprise reception party for them.

But Aliya cannot bear to see Rhea weak and defeated, and so she creates a new plot to bring chaos. So Aliya takes legal action against Ranbir for marrying Prachi without divorcing Rhea. A case of bigamy is filed against Ranbir, which could ruin his future with Prachi.

However, in a major twist of events, we see that Rhea confesses everything about how she blackmailed Ranbir into marrying her and fabricated the pregnancy drama.

Also read:Kumkum Bhagya: Exclusive! Proposal's result to bring an intriguing twist to the love triangle 

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 17:38

