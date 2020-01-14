Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir informs Prachi that Sanju is the culprit

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the most watched television shows. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and drama.

Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show. The latest episode sees how trio, Abhi, Vikram and Ranbir, return home. After returning, Ranbir tells Pallavi that he needs to go out for some urgent work but she doesn’t let him go as he came safely from the police arrest. But as Abhi knows about it, he gives some hint to Ranbir about how to leave the house secretly. Pallavi takes Ranbir to his room. She gets emotional as he got released. Ranbir makes her smile with his stupid actions and then asks her to make his favourite food. Pallavi tells him that she will lock him in the room and then go. But as Ranbir wants to find out Sanju, he jumps from the window and comes out of the house. But before he gets into the car, Rhea comes there. She learns that Ranbir is looking for Sanju which makes her tensed. Rhea tries to stop him but he doesn’t. Later on when Rhea goes inside the house, she overhears Abhi’s conversation with an agent who informs Abhi about the person involved in making the MMS with Sanju. He also shares that there are two girls but the names are not clear. Rhea gets very scared.

Abhi then calls Ranbir informing the same. Ranbir tells him that he knows the guy Yuvraj Chauhan who helped Sanju in making the MMS. Rhea is very much tensed. On the other hand Sanju and his friend are just having tea at a tea stall and discussing about Prachi. By that time Rhea calls him and updates him about Ranbir and Abhi being suspicious about him. She asks him to be underground. But then she sees Abhi coming downstairs so disconnects the call. Sanju also gets disturbed and decides to run away. Ranbir also reaches to the college. He decides to catch Yuvraj. Meanwhile Pragya and Prachi are in a cab. Prachi tells Pragya that Ranbir is suspicious about Sanju. Pragya also agrees with the same. On the other hand Ranbir finds Yuvraj and starts beating him badly. He confronts Yuvraj about the MMS. Yuvraj reveals that his girlfriend Roshni was there in the MMS and Sanju had asked him to make the MMS. Just by then Sanju arrives at the college. Ranbir sees him. Sanju runs away on his bike. Ranbir follows him but by then Prachi calls him. Ranbir informs Prachi that it is clear that Sanju is the culprit.

Pragya then decides to go to the college. On the other hand, Abhi’s friend tells Abhi about the live tracking of location of Sanju which makes Rhea even more tensed. Abhi learns that Sanju is riding bike faster and going out of Delhi. Abhi feels that Sanju must have learnt that he might get catched. Rhea also switches off the mobile as she fears her mobile number might get traced. On the other hand Ranbir keeps following Sanju. Prachi sees Ranbir going in his car faster. She tells Pragya and calls Ranbir. Ranbir tells her that he is following Sanju. Pragya asks Ranbir to stop the car. Both of them get into the car and asks him to drive faster to catch Sanju. Sanju on the other hand slows down the speed. But before he stops the bike, his bike slips and Abhi’s car comes in front of his bike. Abhi stops the car. Sanju gets up as he gets angry. But he gets shocked to see that it is Abhi and Rhea in the car. Abhi catches him and confronts about the MMS. Abhi asks Sanju to get into the car.

But when Abhi goes out to pick something, Rhea asks Sanju to run away. Sanju gets out of the car and before escaping there, he hits Abhi with a stone. Rhea gets very scared. Abhi still goes behind Sanju. By then Ranbir also comes there. Rhea tells him that Abhi has gone behind Sanju. Rhea gets scared as Pragya, Ranbir and Prachi also go to catch Sanju. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.