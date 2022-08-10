Kumkum Bhagya’s this actress gives a glimpse of her fun Island vacation

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

Sriti Jha played the role of Pragya Abhishek Mehra in the show and won the hearts of viewers and gained several more fans with her portrayal. The actress who has been part of several well-known shows like Bhagya Lakshmi, Kundali Bhagya, and Balika Vadhu, among others, has a massive fan following. The actress is a travel enthusiast and has now shared some glimpses of her island vacation with friends. Check out the fun glimpses below;

Talking about Sriti's career graph, her role as Malini Sharma in Disney India's teen drama Dhoom Machaao Dhoom marked her television debut in 2007. After playing Pragya Arora opposite Shabir Ahluwalia in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya, Jha garnered further critical recognition and accolades.

