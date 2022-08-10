Kumkum Bhagya’s Rose Khan reveals about the bullying she endured during her initial days, says “Some of the actors on the set used to mock my acting skills, complexion…”

MUMBAI: Actress Rose Khan has made a name for herself in the world of Television. Currently seen in the newly launched show Dharam Patnii, Rose recalls how her previous co-stars from a show mocked not only her acting skills but also made fun of her height, complexion, etc.

Talking about how tough her initial days were in the industry she said, “Everybody gets subjected to some sort of criticism. Similarly, I also got to face hurtful remarks from some of my co-stars. I don’t like to name the actors or show but yes, I have faced hard criticism. Some of the actors on the set used to mock my acting skills, height, complexion, etc.”

She further explained her harrowing experience saying, “She doesn’t even understand camera lighting, doesn’t know where she has come from, her height is small, her complexion is dark’. These remarks were quite hurtful for me and sometimes demotivating too.”

She added, “However, I can’t say that the whole team used to make fun of me because there were some of the co-actors who were supportive too. I decided not to bother about what they say, instead focus on working hard. That phase was surely not easy for me but I am happy that I made it through.”

Rose Khan’s career graph has been quite interesting. She has been part of films like ‘Commando 3′ and ‘Hit: The First Case’. She also played a pivotal role in the popular TV show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. Rose also did a web series like, ‘Jaamtara 2’ and played Shabnam in it.

