Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat purchases a new car

Paras Kalnawat is a known actor of television and he has a massive fan following. Now the actor on his father's birthday has purchases a new car and is super excited and happy about it.
Paras

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television, who is best known for his role of Samar in Anupamaa, which made him a household name.

He exited the show and was seen in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, which ended a few months back. The actor was later eliminated, owing to fewer votes.

His fans bestow a lot of love and support for the actor as they consider him one of the most loved and celebrated actors on television.

The actor is quite active on his social media account and he keeps his fans well updated about what he is up to and his whereabouts.

These days he is entertaining the audience with his performance as Rudraksh in one of the most successful shows "Kundali Bhagya"

The audience are loving the chemistry between Sana and him and they are seen as an iconic on screen couple.

Today is  Paras' late father's birthday and the actor has purchased a special gift on this day.

The actor has purchased a new car, a "New MG Comet EV" and he is thrilled to have purchased this on his dad's birthday and he is super excited about it.

He shared a video and captained it saying " Happy Birthday Papa, We Miss You!A perfect addition to my collection on this special day looking at Mumbai traffic, parking issues and Pollution.Here's my New MG Comet EV"

In the video one can see how he has gifted the car to him mom who was present in the showroom they even cut a cake on behalf of his father who passed away a few years back.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

