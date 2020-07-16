Kundali Bhagya: Have a look at Preeta's special message for Karan

MUMBAI : Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television. The leads of the serial, Dheeraj and Shraddha, have become household names with their performances as Preeta and Karan.

Dheeraj and Shraddha initially didn’t know each other, but then, they became best of friends. They get along like house on fire.

Their on-screen chemistry is loved by the audience. It’s their off-screen camaraderie that reflects onscreen.

Now we came across a video where Preeta is seen giving a warning to Karan in the serial.

In the video, Preeta is seen telling Karan that she has a special massage and whether he is interested in it or not. She seems to be pretty angry on him.

Well, the fans love to see their favourite stars fighting on screen as they feel there is a lot of love between the two.

Fans have commented saying that they are one of the best on-screen couples and their chemistry does remind them of the magical pair of SRK and Kajol.

The duo has also won a lot of awards and is considered as one of the best pairs of television.

