Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih poses with a mystery man in a mask; calls him her “one and only”

Anjum, who has a massive fan following on Instagram has now made her fans curious by posting a picture with a man in a face mask. They seem to be at the airport
MUMBAI: Television actress Anjum Fakih has been one of the most sought after popular names in recent times. She is currently seen in two popular TV shows Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and Kundali Bhagya. She also shares a strong friendship with lead actress Sharaddha Arya from the latter. The two normally share fun reels and posts on their social media pages.

Anjum, who has a massive fan following on Instagram has now made her fans curious by posting a picture with a man in a face mask. They seem to be at the airport and even Anjum is in a face mask. She captioned the picture, “Happy birthday to my one & only.’ As soon as she shared the picture, her fans and friends started sending birthday wishes to her ‘one & only.”

Check out the post here;

One netizen commented, “Who is he!? Mystery man!?’, while another one sent wishes, “Happy birthday to your one n only.” Anjum is yet to reveal his identity.

Credit- pinkvilla

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 10:19

