Kundali Bhagya's Manit Joura AKA Rishabh Luthra has a new lover

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the popular daily soaps of the small screen. The show has been successfully running on the TV screens for three years and has topped the TRP charts. The stellar star cast of Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, Manit Joura, Abhishek Kapur, among others.

The show has been everyone's favourite for its interesting storyline. Apart from that, the star cast leaves no chance to entertain the viewers with all the onset fun.

And now, Abhishek Kapur's latest video on Instagram will leave you in splits. The actor plays the role of Sameer Luthra in the show and he has an interesting revelation to make for someone special.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Preeta challenges Mahira

Abhishek has dedicated his latest to Manit who portrays the role of Rishabh Luthra. While their onscreen bond is amazing, Abhishek has a special message for Manit.

Take a look at the video:

Abhishek is seen expressing his feelings for Manit in different styles. Well, we guess Manit is the one who is taking the video.

It seems Manit Joura has found a new love on the sets of Kundali Bhagya.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ankit Gupta’s entry to create havoc in Preeta’s life in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya