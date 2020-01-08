Kundan Kumar bags Colors’ Barrister Babu

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with the daily dose of exclusive news.



We've been at the forefront in reporting updates about Shashi Sumeet Productions' next on Colors' titled Barrister Babu.



We have heard that apparently, as per the storyline, the young female lead will get married in childhood to a grown-up hero (played by Pravisht). Later, with the show progressing, the hero will make sure the girl gets proper education and becomes a barrister. Also, sources have it that the show will have a Bengali backdrop.



TellyChakkar.com exclusively wrote about Kahan Hum Kahaan Tum fame Pravisht Sharma bagging the lead role in the show. We also reported about Barsha Chhaterjee, Chandan Anand, Pallavi Mukherjee, Dev Aditya, Rohan Roy and Madhusree Sharma bagging the project. (Read Here: Rohan Roy bags Colors’ Barrister Babu )



Now the latest update is that Neeli Chhatri Wale fame Kundan Kumar will also be seen in the project.



Kundan is known for his comic timing and spontaneity.



We couldn’t connect with Kundan for a comment.



