Kya Baat Hai! Aaina's Niharika Choksey goes on a Date with her ‘Bae’ check it out who it is

The actress who played the role of Faltu in the show was loved for her performance. Niharika is currently seen in the show Aaina and is gaining praise for it.
Niharika

MUMBAI : Niharika Chouksey was last seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Faltu.  The actress was paired opposite TV's handsome hunk, Aakash Ahuja in the popular show. Niharika and Aakash's on-screen pairing worked wonders and the viewers loved them.  The actress who played the role of Faltu in the show was loved for her performance. Niharika is currently seen in the show Aaina and is gaining praise for it.

Niharika has a huge fan following and they love every post and picture she shares. The Faltu actress has now shared a sweet picture with her Bae and it is none other than her co-star Juhi Singh Bajwa from Aaina. 

Sharing glimpses from their date, Niharika wrote, “Lunch Date with Bae @juhisinghbajwa”

Check out her story here;

What are your thoughts on the story? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

