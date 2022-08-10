Kya Baat Hai! Abdu Rozik begins his training for his next reality show “ Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”

Abdu is one of the most loved personality on television and now he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and the fans are super excited to see him in the show
MUMBAI :Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show.

One of the reasons why the show has been running well is because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show

Whenever any actor has been asked who their favorite contestant is, everyone says Abdu.

We have also seen how the housemates also love him and often protect him during the show. On various occasions, we have seen how Salman Khan used to praise him and has been outspoken about his fondness and love for him.

Recently, Abdu made the headlines for his fight with Mc Stan but then things got solved and the duo brought back their friendship.

The actor has shared a post where he is seen having a cockroach and he captioned the post saying “Practicing for my next reality show, yummmmmm are you all ready”

Well, the contestants have already begun to shoot for the show and are going all out by performing all the stunts and securing their position in the show.

Abdu might enter the show as a wild card entry and will surprise and support his friend Shiv.

The show is all set to go on air from the first week of July and the fans are excited to see the new season.

There is no doubt that Abdu is one of the most loved and celebrated Bigg Boss contestants post SidNaaz.

 


 

 

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


