Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Narayan’s fan whose phone was thrown by the singer gets a new one from his college, netizens say “It should have come from Aditya Narayan”

His behavior received severe backlash. This behavior has created a spark on social media where the fans and netizens have said that he cannot be like his father and this attitude is not acceptable.
Aditya

MUMBAI : Aditya Narayan is a well-known singer in the entertainment business. The singer started his acting career as a child artist, where he was seen in movies like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Pardes. He made his debut in the Bollywood movie Shaapit. It was on this movie set that he met his wife Shweta Agarwal, who was a lead. Off late he has been in the news after he angrily threw a fan’s phone during a concert.

Now, the boy whose phone was thrown his name is Lovkesh. The latter said that Aditya was taking everyone’s phone and taking selfies but when he gave his phone he hit his hand and threw his phone.

Lovkesh’s picture of receiving a new phone from his college has now gone viral take a look;

Netizens were furious that Aditya did not make an attempt to gift him a phone. One user wrote, “This gesture should have come from Aditya Narayan and not the college. Aditya Narayan career didn’t work out so it looks like he’s trying to get an entry into Bigg Boss." Another user wrote, "Aditya Narayan should be sued for this.” Another one said, “Sir ye aap kar dete to aur izzat badh jati aapki.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife 
 

