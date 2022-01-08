Kya Baat Hai! After Ranveer Singh, THIS Bigg Boss fame poses NUDE for photoshoot, see post

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh became an internet sensation after his nude photoshoot went viral. Seems like Ranveer can be called a 'trendsetter' as many have now started to walk in his footsteps. Having said that, Asim Riaz, who rose to fame after his stint in Bigg Boss 13, has now stunned fans as he dropped a bold picture on his Instagram.

Asim Riaz took to his Instagram handle and dropped a small clip flaunting his chiseled body. Sharing this clip, Asim has chosen not to pen anything in the caption, as the video itself is enough to make his fans go gaga over his fit physique. Asim's fans, especially girls, are drooling over his latest post and have declared him to be the "hottest" in the town.

Asim Riaz met Himanshi Khurana in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13. The two formed an instant connection and started dating each other. It was truly a piece of amazing news for their beloved audiences when they started dating. Since then, their relationship has grown stronger, and both are now inseparable. They are one of the most loved couples in the Telly world.

On the professional front, Asim was previously seen delivering hit tracks like ‘Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge’, Nights N Fights, and many more. Apart from this, Asim and Himanshi have starred in numerous music videos such as 'Pinjara' and 'Gawara Nahi', which were hits among their fans.

Credit: Pinkvilla