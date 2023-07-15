KYA BAAT HAI! Ahead of her due date, mom-to-be Ishita Dutta gets a surprise Bengali baby shower from her mom

MUMBAI :Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are all set to embrace parenthood soon.

The couple announced the good news on social media a few months ago.

Ever since then Ishita has been keeping her fans updated about all the latest whereabouts from her pregnancy journey.

Vatsal had hosted a grand baby shower for his dear wife a few months ago which was attended by many well-known personalities from film and TV industry.

Ishita has been keeping herself busy throughout her pregnancy and we have seen it.

And now, as the actress inches towards her due, she is getting more love and pampering from her near and dear ones.

Ishita got a lovely surprise from her mom ahead of her due.

The actress posted a video where she is seen so happy as she gets a surprise Bengali style baby shower from her mother.

The to-be-mom looked ravishing in a printed kaftaan.

Take a look:

Well, Ishita is glowing as she is all set to deliver baby soon.

The actress has set major pregnancy goals in these months and her journey is quite inspiring.

We can't wait to see Vatsal and Ishita's little one soon.

Ishita and Vatsal got married in an intimate ceremony in the year 2017 after dating for quite some time.

The duo met on the sets of Baazigar and fell in love.

