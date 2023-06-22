Kya Baat Hai! Ahead of him stepping into the lead role, fans go over in a frenzy over Shakti Arora joining Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein!

MUMBAI:With its emotional twists, intense character relationships, and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases the complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more.

Now, that the new actors for the show have been confirmed to be Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma.

Shakti Arora is an actor who needs no introduction, the actor has been entertaining audiences since 2009 and has been a part of many great shows.

He got his limelight with the role of Jigar Thakkar in 2009, with the television show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby .

Fans of the actor are extremely happy that he is now stepping into a new lead role and fans are also very excited to see what he brings to the show, the fans have been sharing their reactions on twitter and we have some of them complied them right here for you:

Subsequently, he appeared in various other television shows like Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta, MTV Webbed, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune ya Kiya, and Silsila Badalte Riston Ka. In 2022, Shakti Arora appeared in the show Kundali Bhagya in which he played the role of Karan Luthra.

Are you excited to see Shakti in a new avatar?

