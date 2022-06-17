KYA BAAT HAI! Anupama beats Jethalal, Sai, Sirat, and Imlie to become the number one fiction character on television

MUMBAI : Anupama is one of the most loved shows on television and it always ranks number one in the TRP charts.

Fans love the storyline and and the characters of the show. The audience adores the love story of Anupama and Anuj. They are also getting hooked to the new characters on the show.

Once again, Anupama has topped the list of the most loved fictional character on television, leaving Jethalal, Sai, Sirat, and Imlie behind.

As per Ormax (a globally recognized voting portal), Anupama tops the list of the most loved characters on television.

The second position is taken by Jethalal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, who is a loved and popular character.

On the third position, we have Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, whose character is loved by the audiences, especially the love story between Sai and Virat.

The fourth position is taken by Naira/Sirat of YRKKH, though the character is no longer a part of the serial. But the audiences have voted for it as they miss watching her.

Last but not the least, Imlie is been loved by the audiences, especially the love story between her and Aryan.

Well, there is no doubt that Anupama is the most loved character on television and the show is also number one.

Congrats to the team for this win!

