Kya Baat Hai! Anupama is the most Liked Fiction show in India Followed by Taarak Mehta and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus continues to Rule According to Ormax! Read the Full List Inside!

MUMBAI: Television is one of the Primary sources of entertainment In India especially Daily Soaps, Fiction shows have seen an immense amount of Popularity in India. So Ormax Media which has been a source of popular Audience rating has come out with a list of the most liked Fiction Shows in India, And to no ones surprise Anupama is ruling the charts, in no time this Rajan Shahi production has become a fan favorite and has been beating records for a while now for its relatable story and popular star cast.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Tejaswi Praksh Finally wins Ticket to Finale week, becomes VIP!

Second, on the list is the Cult favorite and long-running Taarak Mehta ka ooltah Chahsmah which is a very popular show and has been for quite a while now, Following again is another Rajan Shahi classic and a Star Plus Staple Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai with a New Generation of Star Cast led by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod.

Also Making its mark are Shows like Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya , the new favourite Uddariyan and wagle ki Dunya .

The whole Ormax ist is as follows:

1. Anupama - Star Plus

2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - SAB TV

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - Star Plus

4. Kundali Bhagya- Zee TV

5. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin- Star Plus

6. Kumkum Bhagya- Zee TV

7. Imlie- Star Plus

8. Udaariyaan- Colors

9. Wagle Ki Duniya- SAB TV

10. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 - Star Plus

Star Plus continues to rule the fiction category with Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai followed by Zee TV and SAB TV at a tie.

What is your Take on the Ormax ratings? Has your Favourite show made it to the list!

Sound Off in the comments below!

For more Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Aanchal Khurana aka Brinda on performing scenes with Nakuul Mehta in BALH 2: He is such a guy who improvises while doing scenes and I love such people